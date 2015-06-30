Sound Devices SL-6 Now Shipping

REEDSBURG, WIS. – Sound Devices has announced that its SL-6 powering and wireless system for the 688 mixer/recorder is now available for shipping.

The SL-6 is an optional accessory to the 688 and wireless receivers that streamlines linkage between the two by providing tighter integration for up to three dual-channel, slot-in receivers. Combined with SuperSlot compatible receivers, the SL-6 offers wireless receiver control and monitoring direct from the 688 mixer.

The SL-6 consists of an NP1 battery slot, USB charging port, two 12-V isolated outputs and two non-isolated direct battery outputs. It also features SuperSlot technology and is able to attach to the 688’s top panel.

