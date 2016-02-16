Sound Devices CL-12 Now Supports 6-Series Production Mixers

REEDSBURG, WIS.—It’s a family affair now, as Sound devices has announced that its CL-12 linear fader controller is now compatible with the entire 6-series line of field production mixers with its recent firmware update. Originally only for the 688 mixer/recorder, version 2.11 of the CL-12 is now able to function with the 664 and 633 field production mixers.

CL-12 with 664 production mixer

The CL-12 is an optional accessory that features 100-mm linear faders for the mixing of multiple audio signals. It provides both the 664 and 633 with sunlight-views, 22-segment LED metering, and 7-segment PFL metering with limiter activity. There are also three user-programmable buttons and back-lit buttons for access to functionalities like metadata entry, transport controls, track arming, and routing. This new firmware version also offers new features for the 664 and 633, including QR codes for smartphone access to online documentation, and a User Bits mode that jams external timecode user bits. The CL-12 also features two additional USB ports, one for a USB keyboard connection and one for powering an optional USB lamp.

When using CL-12, the 664 has a 54dB linear fader range across 12 linear faders, high pass filter control on channels 7-12, and input phase control on channels, 2, 4, and 6. With the 633, the CL-12 provides 96dB linear fader range across six linear faders, high pass filter control on all channels, and input phase control on channel 2.

Sound Devices is a designer of audio products and acoustical test and measurement applications.