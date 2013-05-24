Sound Devices announces enhanced options for PIX 260i users

To streamline workflows for production and post-production environments with its rack-mounted PIX 260i Production Video Recorder, Sound Devices now offers expanded audio and video recording and file transfer capabilities with its newest firmware update, Version 1.02.

With the new version, all drives are now formatted as exFAT instead of UDF. While this new drive formatting is available, it is still possible for PIX 260i users to record and play back from UDF drives for compatibility with the PX 220i and PIX 240i. Users have the ability to set each PIX 260i drive independently to Ethernet File Transfer (Network) mode. This offers the convenience of transferring files over a network while the PIX 260i records new data. Drives will also automatically switch to the Ethernet File Transfer mode when full.

In addition, users can now read and write data to PIX 260i drives over Ethernet. The update also enables the PIX 260i to provide users with both simultaneous recording to multiple drives or sequential mode, recording to the next successive drive as drives become full. A 10-second (maximum) pre-record buffer for teh audio-only mode has also been added.