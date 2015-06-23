Sony PCL Acquires Pablo Rio 8K

NEWBURY, ENGLAND – Sony PCL has announced that it has recently purchased Quantel’s Pablo Rio 8K editing, coloring and finishing system for the company’s 8K post pipeline for its upcoming commercial 8K production service, which Sony’s Creation Center will launch in August.

Sony PCL previously offered clients 4K production packages, but now with the Pablo Rio 8K it can offer interactive finishing sessions at 8K, where full resolution imagery is reviewed and changes made in real-time in the finishing suite. The company will also move its existing Pablo Rio 4K HFR system into a new suite alongside the Pablo Rio 8K.

Sony PCL is an event and video production technology provider based in Tokyo. Quantel develops products to help companies create, process, manage and deliver media content and is located in Newbury, England.