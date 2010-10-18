Sonnox offers broadcast audio plug-in bundle

UK-based audio plug-in developer Sonnox has introduced its Oxford plug-in collection, geared toward the broadcast market.

Sonnox Broadcast is a collection of plug-ins that provides broadcasters with a set of precision tools for processing audio. The company has bundled its Oxford EQ and Dynamics plug-ins along with the Limiter and its comprehensive metering package.

Also included is the Inflator to maximize loudness and the Oxford SuprEsser for correcting problematic frequencies. The company said these plug-in tools allow broadcast engineers to dramatically improve the quality of virtually any program segment.

The full package includes Oxford EQ, Oxford Dynamics, Oxford Inflator, Oxford Limiter and Oxford SuprEsser.