Sonnet Technologies to feature Fusion RX1600Fibre

At the 2010 NAB Show, Sonnet Technologies will feature its Sonnet Fusion RX1600Fibre shared storage system. The high-performance, expandable 16-drive RAID system is optimized for video editing. Available in 16TB or 32TB configurations, it can provide direct, high-speed access to assets for up to four users without a dedicated server or an added fibre switch.

Employing a four-port 8Gb fibre channel interface, the Fusion RX1600Fibre offers speed and flexibility not found in general-purpose shared storage systems, delivering aggregate bandwidth up to 1000 MB/sec read, and up to 100 percent more streams to multiple simultaneous users than general-purpose shared storage systems. Integrated SAS expanders allow fast, easy expansion, enabling users to connect additional RX1600 expansion enclosures without an additional RAID controller card.

See Sonnet Technologies at the NAB Show at Booth SL7727.