Sonnet Introduces New Optical Thunderbolt Cables

IRVINE, CALIF.—Sonnet Technologies introduced a new line of optical Thunderbolt cables designed to connect computers and devices over longer distances in a variety of production environments. With support for both 20 Gbps Thunderbolt 2 and 10 Gbps Thunderbolt connections, the Sonnet Optical Thunderbolt Cables equal the performance of copper Thunderbolt cables at distances of up to 60 meters.



The Sonnet Optical Thunderbolt Cables are designed for use in situations requiring the computer to be segregated from other equipment without a loss in functionality or data-transfer speed. One example is when a computer and other peripherals must be remotely located in a secure equipment room, with the cable running out to a desktop with a Thunderbolt dock that supports a display, mouse, keyboard, and other peripheral devices. Another example might be an audio production workflow that requires a particularly quiet operating environment. The longer optical Thunderbolt cable allows devices with fans to be located in another room and out of earshot.



Available in 5.5-, 10-, 30-, and 60-meter lengths, the Sonnet Optical Thunderbolt Cables feature Optical Cable technology by Corning. They provide dual-channel, bidirectional connectivity for 10 Gbps Thunderbolt devices, or 20 Gbps bidirectional support when used with a Thunderbolt 2 host and Thunderbolt 2 devices. The cables are hot-swappable, and each can carry both data and video.Sonnet’s Optical Thunderbolt Cables are available now with prices starting at $179.