Sonnet introduces FireWire mini hub

Sonnet Technologies has introduced the Yin•Yang FireWire 800 to FireWire 400/800 mini hub. This device enables users to connect a FireWire 800 device plus a FireWire 400 device to a computer simultaneously through a single FireWire 800 port.

FireWire 800 is a fast peripheral connection included on the latest iMac, Mac mini, Mac Pro and MacBook Pro computers. These Macs (with the exception of the Mac Pro) have only a single FireWire 800 (IEEE-1394b) port and no FireWire 400 (IEEE 1394a) port. This limitation poses a challenge when the need arises to connect a FireWire 400 device or more than one FireWire device. Two FireWire peripherals, such as external drives, DV camcorders, Webcams, audio interfaces and previous-generation iPod mobile digital devices, can be concurrently connected and used. No adapter or cable swapping is required.

Yin•Yang is small and portable, requires no power adapter, needs no driver software and works with all manufacturers' FireWire peripherals.