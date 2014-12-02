Sonnet Announces Ultra-High-Performance PCI Express SSD Card

IRVINE, CALIF.—Sonnet Technologies announced the Tempo PCIeSSDPCI Expresssolid state drive card with a 512 GB SSD module, as the newest member of the Sonnet Tempo family of storage cards.



Sonnet designed the Tempo PCIe SSD card around an M.2 PCIe SSD module, the fastest consumer SSD type now available, according to Sonnet. Capable of transferring files at up to 1,100 MBps, the Tempo PCIe SSD’s module incorporates a PCIe flash controller, enabling the card to outperform a 6 Gbps SATA SSD and two 2.5-inch form factor SATA SSDs configured in RAID 0.



The Tempo PCIe SSD is a low-profile PCIe 2.0 card with an attached M.2 PCIe SSD providing 512 GB of storage. Its form factor allows this card to be installed into any x4 mechanical or larger PCIe slot in a Mac Protower or Windowsdesktop or server computer, or into any Thunderbolt-to-PCIe card expansion system such as Sonnet’s Echo Express line, xMac Pro Server, or xMac mini Server.



Compatible with OS X 10.8.5+ (including Yosemite); MicrosoftWindows 8 and 7; and Windows Server 2012 and 2008; the Tempo PCIe SSD (part number PCIE-SSD1-512-E) is available now at a suggested retail price of $799.