Softel to Showcase ScheduleSmart at NAB



Softel will feature its captioning and subtitling systems, including ScheduleSmart at the NAB Show. The company will also highlight its interactive TV and connected TV solutions.



Softel’s ScheduleSmart is a workflow technology that uses proprietary heuristics and algorithms to determine the optimum point in the workflow at which to bind captions, subtitles and ancillary data to content. ScheduleSmart offers flexibility in subtitling workflows by automatically assessing whether there is time to ingest data to media servers or a Digital Asset Management System. If the system determines that early or late binding is not possible, live systems are automatically directed to perform the bind at time-of-air.



Softel will also show its Swift vTX, as well as Swift TX. Swift vTX enables broadcasters to repurpose content regardless of file format. It supports a large array of files, wrappers and playout formats, facilitating the integration of captioned or subtitled content across a wide range of media servers and editing solutions. Softel’s Swift TX is a caption/subtitle management and transmission platform that reduces workflow complexity and increases reliability and productivity. The system features real-time transcoding and a range of automation interfaces. Softel will also highlight its Swift ADePT software, which is based on the Swift Create caption/subtitle preparation system, but is dedicated to the creation and playout of audio description.



Softel will also showcase MediaSphere, an interactive television playout platform enabling efficient testing and deployment of innovative interactive applications. It can support parallel multiformat playout from a single 1 RU server.



Softel will be at Booth N5829.



