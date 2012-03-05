Softel to Display CC, Video Description Software at NAB

Softel Swift Closed Captioning and Video Description Software

At the 2012 NAB Show, Softel will display its Swift family of closed captioning and video description software for the creation, repurposing, encoding, and transcoding, as well as insertion and transmission of closed captions in a wide array of file formats.



The Softel display will include the Swift Create subtitling and captioning software, Swift vTX subtitling and caption encoding software, the Swift TX subtitle and caption play-out and management platform, and Swift Adept video description software.



Also on display will be Swift ReSync Enterprise, which helps repurpose and re-sync content, and Swift ReSync TiGo, which reduces caption creation costs by assigning time codes automatically to subtitle and caption content. Softel will also show its ScheduleSmart automated subtitling and captioning control center, a technology that determines the optimum point in the workflow at which to bind subtitles, captions, and ancillary data to content.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Softel will be at booth N1525.



