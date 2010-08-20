Softel Dashboard monitors, manages subtitle transcoding

Softel will highlight its newly expanded Swift product range for subtitling and captioning at IBC2010, Sept. 10-14 in Amsterdam.

The company’s Dashboard, a solution designed to manage the configuration and monitoring of an entire subtitle transcoding and transmission operation, provides a central, unifying point from which to administer multichannel, multilanguage subtitling and captioning installations.

Softel's Dashboard allows operators to administer multiple Swift TX subtitle and caption playout and management units as well configure subtitle processors, monitor subtitle streams and oversee a subtitle archive system.

Dashboard aggregates subtitle monitoring information across the broadcast infrastructure and presents it clearly, diagnosing and highlighting any issues within the chain.

See Softel at IBC Stand 1.A27.