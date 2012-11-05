Snell KudosPro MC500 ready for international debut

CCW will see the international debut of Snell's KudosPro MC500, the newest addition to the KudosProfamily of format and standards conversion systems.

The KudosPro range is available for broadcasters, news agencies and content providers that must consider cost and space issues while also ensuring high-quality delivery of large numbers of channels to domestic and international audiences. Like the other KudosPro converters, the MC500 provides up-, down- and crossconversion for all broadcast standards including SD, HD and 3Gb/s (1080p), and includes a range of tools for picture enhancement, audio gain/delay/shuffle, closed caption and timecode passing, AFDs and much more.