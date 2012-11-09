Snell debuting new AHP technology for Sirius 800 routers at CCW 2012

At CCW 2012 this week, Snell will showcase the new advanced hybrid processing (AHP) technology built into the company's Sirius 800 series of large-scale, multi-format, expandable hybrid routers.

The 15-RU Sirius 830 features high-performance modules for flexible routing of SD, HD, ASI, and 3Gbps signals. New embedded audio and AES/MADI processing modules with AHP facilitate embedded audio routing, audio track swapping, and processing on all inputs and outputs. These modules allow users to route any combination of embedded, discrete, and MADI sources and destinations.