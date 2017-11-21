SmallHD Releases OS3 Upgrade for Monitors

CARY, N.C.—SmallHD has provided a free Operating System upgrade for its family of on-camera and production monitors with the OS3. As part of the upgrade, the OS3 offers new false color and waveform tools, a new battery meter and features a computer-free integration of the SmallHD Color Probe.

The SmallHD Color Probe can be placed in front of any SmallHD monitor and read the test output on the screen to check and correct its calibration.

Additional features of the OS3 include spot metering to indicate the exposure level to a particular area of an image. There is also a new image gallery that provides quick access and organizes screen captures and other images on an SD card by showing a thumbnail preview of each image. The new battery meter can read Sony NPF L-series batteries and now displays the percentage of charge remaining, along with a warning signal when power is low.

The OS3 is available for free download at smallhd.com. The SmallHD Color Probe can be added for $299.99.