SmallHD Debuts 701 and 702 Lite Monitors

CARY, N.C.—A pair of new monitors have been added to SmallHD’s 700 series, the 701 Lite and 702 Lite. The HD on-set monitors offer 450-nit 720p displays.

The new monitors feature an intuitive operating system with built-in professional software tools like Focus Assist, Exposure Assist, Waveform, RGB Parade and Audio Meters; 3D LUT can be applied to the image in real-time as a post-production preview. The monitors’ Pagebuilder menu can configure presets and allow for multiple users to design tool pages for their specific needs.

Both the 701 and 702 Lite monitors feature full-sized SD card slots to transfer images and LUTs; users have the option of SmallHD’s 3D LUT collection, or custom LUTs that can be added. The SD card also allows the capture of on-screen images from the monitor.

Each monitor is shock mounted and housed in an aluminum chassis. The 701 provides HDMI in and outputs, while the 702 features both HDMI and SDI inputs and outputs, with low latency cross conversion between HDMI and SDI. In addition, all 700 series monitors can run off of either Canon LP-E6 or Sony L-Series battery packs, as well as an AC adapter or P-Tap/D-Tap from a camera battery.

The 701 Lite and 702 Lite monitors are now available at the starting price of $699.