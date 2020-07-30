SmallHD Debuts 4K OLED Production Monitor

CARY, N.C.—SmallHD is introducing its new reference-grade monitor, the OLED 22 4K production monitor, which the company says carries advanced OLED features.

SmallHD has crafted the OLED 22 around the Small4K Video Processing Architecture, which provides input/output options with eight 12G-SDI and two HDMI 2.0 ports that enable 4K signal processing. The monitor’s chassis includes 36 individual 1/4-20-inch mounting points along the top and sides and weighs in at 9.3 lbs. It also features a removable handle and feet.

The screen measures 21.6 inches, features a >1,000,000:1 contrast ratio with an absolute black point, 10-bit color depth, 3840x2160 resolution, 350nit brightness level and 100% P3/135% Rec 709 color gamuts for true-to-life color reproduction, per SmallHD. The company also says the monitor has no image degradation at any viewing angle.

The monitor’s power options include two hot-swappable power inputs—one three-pin XLR and a slide-on Dual Battery Plate that can be attached via a built-in Smart Rail on the rear side of the monitor. A pair of two-pin locking accessory outputs add power flexibility for additional devices.

In addition, OLED 22 is Teradek Bolt 4K compatible.

SmallHD has also announced a new internal toolset, PageOS4 software, which gives users access an array of curated exposure tools and workflows for enhanced production functionality.

The SmallHD OLED 22 4K production monitor will begin shipping in August, and is currently being offered with a limited-time price of $11,999.