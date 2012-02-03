Small Tree introduces GraniteSTOR Titanium

Small Tree has introduced GraniteSTOR Titanium, the newest addition to its line of Ethernet-based shared storage systems. The video-editing shared storage appliance is designed to offer flexibility in order to support diverse requirements, making sure video editors with limited resources can focus on editing video, not on managing their workflow infrastructure. It is ideal for professional video editors requiring simultaneous access to media files.

Configurable up to 14 GbE ports or eight 10GbE ports and storage capacity from 16TB to 48TB, Titanium is built on a customized open source operating system that was designed to be easy-to-use, feature-rich and reliable. Storage can be made available to users within minutes of initial start up, and the Web-based GUI makes management of the system straightforward and simple. Additionally, by using a Web-based browser, Titanium can be managed from anywhere with an Internet connection.

Storage, file server and networking are all contained in the Titanium chassis, which means users can connect an editing workstation directly to the system with no other networking equipment required. If additional editing workstations are required, a Small Tree switch is easily integrated with the new system.

The system supports popular editing software such as Final Cut Pro, Avid Media Composer, Adobe Premiere and Adobe After Effects, while enabling Windows, Linux, Unix and Macintosh clients to share media files. In addition to network file protocols — AFP, Samba(CIFS) and NFS — iSCSI is also supported. Utilizing iSCSI and Xsan (now included in OS X at no additional charge) makes full Final Cut X sharing possible.