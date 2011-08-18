Skyline launches latest version of DataMiner

Skyline Communications, a provider of network management solutions for the IPTV, HFC broadband, broadcast and satellite industries, is launching the new version (7.0) of its DataMiner management platform at the IBC Show.

New features include a newly designed “metro-style” GUI, a new inventory and asset management solution, DataMiner Maps for interaction with third party map solutions (such as Google Maps), new mobile clients for smart phones and a new open-architecture scheduling solution.

DataMiner provides a single interface to manage complex studio systems, digital video headends, regional headends, distribution and transmission networks, and even down to the subscriber home. At IBC 2011, Skyline will demonstrate how the new DataMiner 7.0 version can be used to facilitate comprehensive inventory and asset management capabilities, along with an entire suite of other new features and enhancements.

The DataMiner Inventory and Asset Management (IAM) solution features a pronounced open architecture, based on industry standard components. DataMiner IAM provides comprehensive user-definable asset reporting capabilities, audit trailing, can seamlessly integrate and leverage existing CMDB platforms, and features full-fledged user-definable interaction with the live environment through the leading DataMiner network management platform.

The DataMiner Inventory & Asset Management solution features a full integration with the DataMiner correlation engines, service and SLA management layer, resulting in unrivalled intelligent management of the most complex ecosystems such as digital video headends, play-out facilities, VSAT systems, terrestrial transmission networks, contribution networks, and satellite carrier management applications.v