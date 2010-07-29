Skyline Communications to demo DataMiner 6.5

Skyline Communications will demonstrate for the first time its DataMiner 6.5, the company’s latest major update to its DataMiner network management system platform, at IBC2010.



The new release lets operators manage their networks of multivendor technologies more efficiently. Updates include the new DataMiner Cube UI and the latest version of the DataMiner CPE Manager.

The DataMiner Cube UI user interface applies usercentric design principles to facilitate how operators interact with complex multivendor ecosystems. The new DataMiner Cube UI lets operators interact with their entire operational ecosystem from end to end with greater speed and efficiency than previously available in conventional user interfaces.



By mining key performance data from every CPE object at speeds approaching 3000 elements per second, DataMiner CPE Manager allows the DataMiner platform to provide a precise, detailed look at every element that can impact network performance.

See Skyline Communications at IBC2010 Stand 1.C33.

