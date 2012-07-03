Skylark Technology Adds Web and Mobile Features

TORONTO, CANADA: Skylark Technology SL NEO Series has newly added features such as live web/mobile built-in transcoding and streaming, as well as automated publishing for video-on-demand.



Skylark is using H.264, and now has web-only playout playlist schedules, providing the option to air a specific set of interstitials for online or mobile streaming. It can also generate platform-specific traffic schedules with accurate AsRun logs, the vendor said. It can also handle break-aways.



