Skehan Communications selects MultiDyne SilverBACK-II for camera signal transport

MultiDyne has announced that Washington, D.C.-based video production company Skehan Communications is using MultiDyne's new SilverBACK-II with JUICE camera-mounted fiber transport system. Leveraging the reliability, robust power supply and versatility offered by SilverBACK-II with JUICE, Skehan Communications can transmit any camera signal, including HD-SDI video, audio, intercom, control data, GPIOs, tally and power over a single hybrid copper and fiber cable up to a distance of 300m, without requiring local power or batteries.

With more than 30 years of experience specializing in live multicamera remote event coverage, Skehan Communications has served a variety of clients that range from small nonprofit organizations to the White House. Utilizing SilverBACK-II with JUICE, the company can now transport SDI video up to 3G HD-SDI uncompressed with embedded or separate program audio as well as 3G HD-SDI video for viewfinder or other external monitors. Video operators achieve camera control/RCP paint functions through one of the three available data channels, with an additional back channel available for camera sync or genlock.

SilverBACK-II with JUICE is milled from a solid block of aluminum and measures just over 1in thick, providing Skehan Communications' camera operators with a compact, unobtrusive camera-backed system for remote signal transmission. Integrated dovetails on the front and back of the unit further optimize camera operation by enabling users to add optional accessories like 15mm rod adapters to support cameras without professional battery mounts or a method for shoulder use.

The JUICE power supply provides Skehan Communications with a reliable power source at the camera and can be built into the base station's 1RU frame or housed separately for added flexibility. When built into the unit, it enables simple plug-and-play operation and delivery of up to 100W of power to 300m. When used externally, the system supports a wider range of cabling topologies and transmission distances, making it perfect for electronic field production (EFP) and electronic news gathering (ENG) applications.