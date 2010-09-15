SintecMedia introduces advanced media business solutions suite at IBC2010

SintecMedia unveiled its new suite of media business platforms for international media companies at IBC2010. The latest additions to the company’s OnAir broadcast management system include OnRequest, a nonlinear management solution; OnTrack, a business intelligence tool; and OnTarget, airtime and planning optimization software.

OnRequest is a platform to support and encourage the monetization of a media group’s nonlinear business. OnTrack is a media business intelligence tool that provides decision support tools. Especially designed for TV, it assists in keeping media businesses on track using decision support technologies and multidimensional analytics to maximize revenues. OnTarget is an interactive airtime optimization solution with advanced algorithms to perform booking and placement of spots and promotions.

