Singapore media giant inks deal with Ericsson for OTT service deployment, management

Singapore's MediaCorp has selected Ericsson to enable and manage its new OTT service via broadband connection to customers.

The contract is Ericsson's first managed services deal with a media company in Asia and includes a broad range of Ericsson TV solutions that enable consumers to watch their video content at anytime, anywhere on a wide variety of devices.

Some of the products and solutions that are part of the project include Ericsson's OpenStream digital services platform, WatchPoint content management system, TV Portal, iPlex video-processing platform, DRM and automated playback solutions. Ericsson also will provide and manage the billing and subscriber management system.

The MediaCorp deal supports a diversification of the media giant’s business and helps build direct, interactive relationships with consumers. Ericsson will supply, integrate, manage and operate the complete end-to-end technical solution over a five-year period.