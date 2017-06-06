Silvus Starts Shipping StreamCaster 4400

LOS ANGELES—After taking a Best of Show honor from TV Technology at the 2017 NAB Show, Silvus is now rolling out its StreamCasster 4400 wireless radio.

The SC4400 operates in both licensed and unlicensed wireless bands. It can create an ad hoc, self-healing/self-forming mesh network of “nodes” that can operate independent of Wi-Fi or cellular infrastructures. It also provides transmit beamforming, coupled with traditional receiver beamforming, to deliver a boost in signal strength for long-range, wireless bi-directional delivery of HD video, audio and command and control.

Additional features include spatial multiplexing for enhanced throughput; space-time coding for enhanced robustness; data rates up to 100+ Mbps; automatic link adaptation to optimize throughput in dynamic environments; and ultra-low latency.