Signiant to feature Cloud Optimized Delivery

At IBC2011, Signiant will showcase its Cloud Optimized Delivery (COD) solution, which enables companies deploying cloud computing to accelerate, automate and control the movement of data to, from and between clouds.

COD provides seamless connectivity between cloud applications and cloud infrastructure and fosters B2B relationships between enterprise and cloud service providers.

The company will highlight the Signiant Media Exchange (MX), a highly secure browser-based application that enables IT and non-IT managers and staff to send content that is larger than email can handle to where it needs to be fast and easily.

Users working from their offices, production sites or home can exchange content with other employees, customers, systems and applications regardless of location and size of digital assets.

See Signiant at IBC2011 Stand 13.341.