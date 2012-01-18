Signiant introduces mobile file sharing apps for Media Exchange

Signiant has announced the availability of mobile apps for iPhone and iPad users that further extend access to Media Exchange (MX), Signiant's file transfer solution. Available from the Apple App Store at no charge to new and existing MX users, the apps make it easier for authorized users to share important content securely via popular mobile devices.\

To download Signiant apps, users authorized on MX servers running version 9.4.1 or higher can search the Apple App Store for "Signiant" or "Media Exchange" and follow the customary download steps. Once downloaded, an MX user logs in with the same credentials as they would use with their browser or desktop client, and can select the channels of content to which they wish to subscribe. Mobile app users receive unattended updates as they become available without having to check for new content or wait for downloads, and can upload content from their iPhone or iPad to users or preselected channels.