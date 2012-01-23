Signiant highlights Media Exchange 9.5 at BVE 2012

Next-generation Signiant Media Exchange (MX) is a private cloud solution for fast, secure file transfer designed specifically for the business needs of media content providers — from major studios and global broadcasters to regional post-production houses. In addition to a browser-based client for sharing large files more efficiently, MX 9.5 expands user access options with powerfully simple clients that automate the unattended delivery of content to any desktop or mobile device. Once content is downloaded, MX users can log in with the same credentials they use with their browser client and then select the channels of content to which they wish to subscribe. Users receive unattended updates as they become available — without having to check for new content or wait for downloads — and they can quickly upload content to users or preselected channels.