Signal Processing -- NAB Show 2012



With the advent of SDI and HD, it's truly an exciting time to be both a broadcaster, and a viewer. At this year's big show, there will be EAS/CAP gear galore, and closed captioning offerings are likely to peak a bit, due to upcoming IP delivery requirements.



Codecs are more popular than ever, and signals still need to be processed and distributed. Mixed production environments ensure a good selection of conversion gear, and streaming is too hot to touch. Multiviewers are making monitor walls a thing of the past, and cinema has never been a closer cousin to TV than now. Window shopping at the NAB show will likely get even the most seasoned broadcast veteran excited.





Digital Alert Systems DASDEC-IIEAS/CAP



Digital Alert Systems will be on hand with the DASDEC-II Emergency Messaging Platform, a flexible platform for emergency alert and CAP (common alert protocol) management. Also on display will be the DASDEC-II Models DASLC and DASLCR next-generation integrated EAS/CAP systems, along with the MultiPlayer Four-Channel EAS Audio Player and Program Switcher.



EEG will debut iCap CaptionCast, along with the HD480 Smart Encoder V, DE285 and DE280 monitoring decoders, CB512 Caption Legalizer, and iCap Realtime Captioning System.



Global Security Systems will offer the Alert Studio, an easy-to-use CAP message origination tool. The web-based application works with GSSNet to send CAP data via satellite or terrestrial Internet to broadcast EAS (Emergency Alert System) stations statewide or to a local geographic area.



Gorman-Redlich Mfg Co will present the CAP-DEC1 CAP-to-EAS Decoder System, which retrieves CAP alerts over the internet and translates them into EAS header codes which can be handled by current EAS equipment. Also for review will be the EAS-1/CG EAS Encoder-Decoder with Character Generator, featuring the External Character Generator Panel.



TFT, Inc. will show off their new CAP-EAS Device, which decodes CAP and provides EAS extended text for character generators and graphics platforms as well as display for radio. The unit also functions as an EAS encoder/decoder for present EAS.



Trilithic will show up with the EASyCAP Encoder/Decoder, a one-box solution for EAS, CAP, local access messages, and audio/video peripherals. And don't miss the EASyCAP Premium, Extended Emergency Management System, which delivers CAP-based audio and video alerts with extended capabilities for cable, broadcast, IPTV, radio and video systems.



CLOSED CAPTIONING



EEG will wield CaptionTrack, the closed captioning editing plug-in for Apple Final Cut Pro, along with the CCPlay FilePro encoding tool for transport streams. Also on the table will be CCPlay FilePro Server, for file-based workflow, and the CB1512 Caption Legalizer.





Wohler openGear HDCC Series Captioning/Subtitling Module

Softel Swift Closed Captioning

ENCO Systems will showcase a newly updated enCaption, a fully automated closed captioning system for live TV and video.



Softel will showcase several products, including: Swift Create subtitling and captioning software; Softel Swift vTX, to repurpose content regardless of file format; Swift TX, for subtitle/caption management and transmission; Swift ReSync, to repurpose and re-sync content; Swift ReSync TiGo, which assigns timecodes automatically; ScheduleSmart workflow technology; and for video description, Softel will showcase Swift ADePT software.



Wohler Technologies will show two new versions of their openGear HDCC Series captioning/subtitling modules. The first is a full-featured model, and the second is a cost-effective single-channel encoding solution primarily designed to complement the Ross Nielsen Watermarks Encoder (NWE-3G), concurrent with the release of Ross' new encoder.



ENCODERS/DECODERS



Adtec Digital will unveil the EN91 streaming encoder, which supports HD/SD MPEG-4 AVC/H.264 video with 4:2:0 and 4:2:2 chroma sampling. Features include up to eight pairs of audio, timecode, captions, teletex, and AFD. The new low latency option allows an E/E delay of about 100 milliseconds.





Nevion Ventura VS904

Blackmagic Design Intensity Extreme

Alcorn McBride will debut MediaFlow, a complete workflow solution to encode source material and transfer it to an Alcorn McBride unit. It accepts all the major video formats and has multiple outputs, including H.264 and MPEG-2.



AmberFin will unveil its latest version of iCR Unified Quality Control, for content ingest/transcoding, along with new multi-transcode capabilities for iCR, which will enable users to run up to eight different transcode nodes simultaneously on a single PC.



Avitech International Corp. will have for review the Seneca-E.264 MPEG-4 AVC encoder, which is a high-performance, real-time MPEG-4 SD and HD video encoder.





Ross Video openGear DFR-8321Broadcast International will showcase their CodecSys software, a breakthrough in artificial intelligence-based video compression technology, which claims to cut bandwidth requirements more than 30 percent over satellite, cable, IP and wireless networks.



Digigram will feature the AQORD video encoder/decoder/transcoder for broadcast applications such as content contribution (point-to-point) and live event. Also for review will be the CANCUN USB audio interface.



Evertz will show their new 3480 series platform, which offers bulk MPEG-2/H264 encoding and transcoding, plus adaptive bit-rate encoding/transcoding and statistical multiplexing. Also on display will be the Media Transport Solution, which allows content providers to move compressed and uncompressed content over large geographical regions using fiber or IP.



Nevion will display the Ventura VS901-IED-GEP, the widely deployed JPEG2000 solution, along with the Ventura VS904, which provides H.264 4:2:0/8-bit and MPEG-2 4:2:0/4:2:2/8-bit capability with bit-rates from 2 Mbps to 80 Mbps. Also on the table will be the Flashlink 10 Gig-E Switch and Flashlink 10G-TR, Nevion's new 10 Gigabit Ethernet transponder.



Telairity will show its line of encoders, including the BE8500 video encoder, which can autosense either HD or SD input video formats, and automatically select a corresponding HD, SD, or Mobile encoding mode. It combines legacy MPEG-2 SD encoding ability with leading-edge compression technology (either H.264/AVC or AVS), support for both 2D and 3D formats, and the option of either 4:2:0 or 4:2:2 chroma sampling.





AJA Video Io XT

Digital Rapids Transcode Manager 2.0

TelVue Corp. will unveil the TelVue Connect, a cloud-based Broadcast CMS that streamlines multi-user contribution, transcoding, content management and scheduling. The company will also show the TelVue ProVue IP video decoder and TelVue TeleCast multirate IP streaming encoders.



Thomson Video Networks will show up with the ViBE CP6000 Contribution Platform, featuring MPEG-4 contribution codecs, along with the ViBE EM4000 Multichannel HD Encoder. Also at the show will be the Amethyst III IP Switcher and ViBE VS7000 Video System, an "anything in, anything out" encoding/transcoding platform.



VidOvation will debut the AVN 443 HD encoder, which can turn video from most any source into full-screen, full-resolution IP video in real time. Also while there, check out the MVN-EN460 encoder for real time MPEG-4 SD and HD, along with the Minicaster, a standalone system for live HD and SD video webcasting.





Ensemble Designs Brighteye Mitto ConvertersViewCast will highlight its Niagara 7550 encoder as well as its 9100 series encoding platform, which also includes SimulStream remote management software. The company will also show its Osprey 820e video capture card that can ingest SD and HD video as well as VGA, HDMI and DVI.



Vitec will have on hand the MP-7440 AVC/H.264 encoder for HD AVC Ingest. The MP-7440 is bundled with Imager software which includes VTR control and a scheduler for recordings. The unit encodes HD AVC content in SD and HD, up to 1080p resolution at 30 fps.



PROCESSING



Axon USA will showcase the HLD100 solid-state drive-based HD-SDI uncompressed long time delay, HNS400 VBI/VANC line inserter/swapper/transcoder for composite, HD and SD SDI inputs, HSI12 X31 Cue encoder/decoder, and the HVD05 HD video delay (32 frames).



Blackmagic Design will show its Intensity Extreme Capture/Playback device. Housed in aircraft-grade aluminum, Intensity Extreme offers analog capture and playback in SD/HD component, NTSC, PAL and S-Video alongside real time effects supported in Apple Final Cut Pro 7 and Adobe Premiere Pro.



Civolution will have for review their SyncNow, the content identification platform that allows time-synchronized-to media applications such as ad-(re)placement, live voting and content-related overlays. Also on hand will be NexGuard forensic watermarking and Teletrax Media Monitoring, which enables clients to determine precisely when, where and how long their multimedia content is being used around the world.





Harris HView SX Pro MultiviewerCrystal Vision Ltd. will promote the TANDEM 310 combined embedder and de-embedder for 3 Gbps, HD and SD. Also at the show will be the SYN-A 3G video frame synchronizer for embedded 3Gbps, HD or SD, along with the SYN 3G for non-embedded signals. Finally, don't miss the AVDELAY 3G audio/video delay, and the Up-Down-ATXS 3G synchronizing up/down/cross converter.



DVEO will show LogoSerter IP/ASI/SDI, which inserts graphics, logos, CG, and text anywhere on H.264 or MPEG-2 video content. For IP time delay, check out the DelayServer IP.



ESE will introduce the ES-210, quad 1x6 1/5/10 MHz Distribution Amplifier, along with the ES-250, ES-251, and RS-232C Isolation and Distribution Amplifiers. For SDI, check out the DV-208, a 1x12 re-clocking Distribution Amplifier and for 1x4 SDI distribution, look for the DV-207.



Manzanita Systems will offer the MP2TSME (MPEG-2 Transport Stream Multiplexer-Enhanced Version) for producing professional-grade, single-program and multiple-program transport stream files, along with the MP2TSAE (MPEG-2 Transport Stream Analyzer-Enhanced Version), TS Editor (MPEG-2 Transport Stream Editor), CrossCheck (MPEG-2 Transport Stream Content Verification w/ A/V Quality Checks), and ATSMux (Adaptive Transport Stream Multiplexer).



MultiDyne Video will display their VDA and ADA 2419 video and audio DA's for openGear. The units feature an HD-SDI optical transceiver and dashboard management system. Also on display will be the HD-3000-II, for 3Gbps dual-channel SDI video transport.



Ross Video will showcase openGear 3G/HD/SD Multi-Definition Terminal Equipment, including DashBoard v5.0, with enhanced graphical layouts, flexible system views and navigation. Also check out the new NWE-3G Nielsen Watermarks Encoder.



S&T (Strategy & Technology) will bring RedKey 2, DTV receiver client software that supports interactive applications, along with TSProcessor, which provides an ETV/EBIF application monitoring and management for broadcasters and cable headends. Also available will be TSBroadcaster2, which enables a broadcaster or network operator to generate content and signaling.





Wohler RMV16 MultiviewerSTANDARDS CONVERSION



AJA Video will have for review the Io XT, a highly portable device which can unify disparate formats via 10-bit real time with up/down/cross conversion. Also on display will be the FS2 universal frame synchronizer/format converter, KONA 3G, Ki Pro Mini, and UDC broadcast quality mini up/down/cross-converter.



Avitech International Corp. will show off Seneca-C HDMI to SDI/SDI to HDMI Converters with scalers, along with Seneca-X HDMI and VGA extenders.



Cobalt Digital is highlighting their throw-down modular bricks, packaging them now as the "Blue Box Group." Initial product offerings include HDMI to SDI and SDI to HDMI converters, and analog to digital, digital to analog converter boxes with audio embedding and de-embedding.



Decimator Design will showcase its conversion products including the Decimator 2 for openGear, MD-Quad, now with audio metering, MD-DUCC cross-converters and MD-RDA.



Digital Rapids will bring Transcode Manager 2.0, a high-volume media file transcoding software, along with StreamZ Live and Live Broadcast, featuring simultaneous H.264 or MPEG-2 encoding. The company will also show the StreamZHD v3.8 live on-demand encoding system, and TouchStream portable live streaming appliances.



Doremi will arrive with the H2S-30, for converting HDMI video signals to HDSDI, and the S2H-30, which converts HDSDI video signals to HDMI. Features include scaling, AES audio out, remote control, and frame rate conversion. Also on hand will be the Dimension3D 3D format converter.





Blackmagic Design DaVinci ResolveEnsemble Designs will show their BrightEye Mitto 3G Fiber Scan Converters with several models, each with differing outputs and capabilities. All convert YouTube, Skype video, weather radar, viewer emails and maps to digital video.



Harris will show the X50 multipurpose frame synchronizer, up/down/cross converter/video/audio processor. New features include options for Dolby and DTS 5.1, built-in Dolby E and Digital AC-3 audio encoding and decoding, and integrated DTS Neural loudness control. The Selenio contribution encoder will return, now with new networking features and MDX2 multiplexer module.



LYNX Technik will tout the CHD 1802, 1811, and 1812 Yellobrik HDMI to SDI Converters, along with the PDM 5289- SHUFFLEMAX Multi-Functional Interface. Also at the show will be the PVD 5840-FLEXCARD, a 3G/HD/SD dual channel frame synchronizer with up/down/cross converter.



Matrox plans to show the Matrox MC-100 mini-converter, which supports a wide range of display resolutions through 3G, Dual Link, HD, and SD-SDI.



Sencore will spotlight its TXS line of MPEG-2/4 transcoders, with several new features, including audio transcoding and simultaneous PiP (small format video) generation.



Snell will debut its KudosPro signal processing platform, which performs 3Gbps, HD, and SD standards conversion and up-, down-, and cross-conversion. Flexible, automated processing allows sources to be switched between 3Gbps, HD and SD, with automatic input detection, ensuring the appropriate convesion mode. Also, check out the Alchemist Ph.C-HD motion-compensated standards converter, with new FileFlow technology.



MULTIVIEWERS



Apantac iwill show its Tahoma line ofbroadcast/pro AV multiviewers including the LX line, which includes built-in routing, and LI line, which includes looping video inputs. All multiviewers feature auto-detection of 4-64 inputs/sources, built-in CATx extenders, embedded and discrete audio monitoring and customizable user interface.



Avitech International Corp. will have for review the Sequoia 2H2U, their newest standalone multiviewer, which accepts two HDMI inputs and two auto sensing inputs for 3G/HD-SDI/SD-SDI signals.



Harris will demonstrate the HView SX Pro Multiviewer, which offers a high-density, scalable multidisplay management solution for live production, OB and other control room environments with video/audio processing needs. It can be used as a standalone solution or integrated within Harris Platinum routers.



Miranda Technologies will be on hand with their extensive line of their Kaleido multiviewers.



TVOne will showcase the C3-540 CORIO master, which combines edge blending, video wall processing, multiviewing, windowing, image warping, and video processing with up, down, and cross conversion in one device. Features include multiple products into one 4RU and very low power consumption.



Wohler Technologies will show the RMV16 Multiviewer, which gives control rooms and other mission-critical areas up to 16 separate monitoring windows to a common flat-panel display. Users can select the number of inputs and outputs they require and display these sources, along with waveform, vectorscope, and de-embedding and metering of up to eight audio channels.



COLOR CORRECTION



Axon USA will offer the HCC05 HD/SD SDI YC and RGB color corrector, featuring 2 processed outputs and 1 reclocked output, while allowing adjustment of individual or combined R,G,B gain and black levels and YCbCr gain and black levels. The card includes a proc-amp and a OSD ident inserter.



Blackmagic Design will show the latest version of its DaVinci Resolve color corrector.



DFT Digital Film Technology will have for review FLEXXITY Archive, which provides quality control measures for archive material, including color correction, and image scaling. In addition, it has retouching capabilities for restoration requirements. FLEXXITY for MAC and FLEXXITY 1.5 are now available for both MAC and Linux OS.



Quantel will show off the Pablo Neo color correction and finishing system, on display with all the latest tools and facilities, designed to speed SD, HD, 2K, 4K and Stereo3D work through post-production efficiently and profitably.



STREAMING/MOBILE/IPTV



Broadpeak will introduce OperatorCDN for managing content delivery networks, along with the new +screensCDN, to manage bandwidth and storage usage. Also, there will be the BkM100 Unified Content Delivery Management System for multiplatform content, along with a cross-OS demonstration of "follow me" TV utilizing Broadpeak's unified CDN technology.



DVEO will show the 200 Channel Enterprise Class Transcoder Streaming System, along with the MultiStreamer DIG/IP (mini), which combines a real-time transcoder, encoder, and live streamer with SDI or HD-SDI input.



Ericsson will be on hand with the SPR1100 Broadcast Stream Processor, which enables operators to launch additional television services to the home. Also for review, the Ericsson SPR1200 Multiscreen Stream Processor, a high density adaptive bitrate (ABR) transcoder; and the Ericsson NPR1200 Multiscreen Network Processor, which converts multiprofile input streams into chunks suitable for adaptive streaming delivery.



Globecomm Systems will offer up their Media Processing Center, which ingests content in native IP and seamlessly configures it for delivery. The company will also Tempo Enterprise Media Platform 2.2. The newly expanded Tempo hosted interactive video services delivers Interactive Distance Learning features, including live and on-demand IDL over Internet.



Haivision Network Video will feature the KulaByte Internet Transcoder 4.0, for adaptive/dynamic streaming, along with the Furnace Mobile IP video distribution system. Also, check out the Makito 2.0 HD H.264 Encoder, which now supports direct live RTMP streaming to the Internet, and the Viper KB Internet Streaming appliance with adaptive/dynamic streaming.



International Datacasting Corp. will debut their new DTH/IP Gateway, the latest solution for direct-to-home (DTH) operators and IPTV providers. This latest technology can receive up to eight DVB-S/S2 satellite signals and convert the video and audio services therein into IP streams suitable for IPTV applications in MDUs and other LAN environments Leightronix will demonstrate the PEG Stream and PEGstream-SD Live Streaming Solution, which can deliver live programming to viewers worldwide.



never.no will display their Synchronized Companion App Framework (SCAF), which makes it easy for broadcasters to develop distinctive applications that push/pull information relevant to real-time TV, to a second screen, such as a tablet, smartphone or PC.



Rushworks will demonstrate the StreamSource AnyScreen, a hardware/software/service platform that allows users to send a single video stream to their MDN (Multistream Delivery Network), either single events or 24/7.



Sencore will showcase the TSS 6000 transport stream server channel-in-a-box. Features include ad splicing, ad serving, archiving, logo insertion, and EAS insertion.



Telestream will be at the show with new Vantage Transcoding products, featuring adaptive bit-rate media production for OTT, tablets, enhanced Avid support, and cable ITPV set top delivery. Wirecast 4.2, an all-in-one software solution that provides capture, live production, and encoding of live streams will be on display as well.



VidyoCast will demonstrate the VidyoContribution Mobile, which provides contribution via Apple iPhone-iPad and Android phones/pads using H.264 SVC Scalable Video Coding, along with the VidyoEncoderDecoder, H.264 SVC hardware/software encoders/decoders.



Visual Unity will arrive at the big show with vuMedia, an integrated content and delivery platform, along with vuDemand, for Video on Demand (VOD). Also in their toolbox, vuChannel, for web-based and mobile viewing, VuMobile, which delivers live streaming and on-demand video to any mobile device, and vuNet, for extended control over content delivery and user-experience management.



Vitec will show the Optibase MGW Micro Premium video streaming application, an encoding/streaming IPTV platform. Also for review will be Vitec Optibase Multi-Screen/Mobile Streaming Suite, mobile streaming technologies from a single technology-provider that includes telco, enterprise, military and education mobile solutions.





