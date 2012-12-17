Sienna Adds Automated Support for Vizrt, MassTech and Front Porch

LONDON — Sienna says its AutomationX can now talk directly to a Vizrt media sequencing engine to trigger graphics directly from the AutomationX playlist. In addition to this, Sienna allows playlist events to be intelligently linked from inside NCS systems such as ENPS, enabling producers to preset the timing relationships between a master video package and the series of lower thirds, to be performed by Vizrt.



Sienna also has added support for two more well known archive systems, MassTech’s MassStore and Front Porch’s Diva Archive. In both cases, Sienna provides native control of the third-party archive system using socket or web services control.



All the normal Sienna archiving facilities work, including automated archiving of delivered packages, or complete MOS bulletins, automatic restore-on-demand, and finally, partial restore using the Sienna Web MAM to select the chosen segments from archived content. Users need only interact with the Sienna Media Asset Manager for archive, restore and partial restore. Working closely with MassTech and FrontPorch, Sienna said it has delivered an integration which provides a seamless user experience and expands the options for integrating a large LTO tape archive with Sienna.