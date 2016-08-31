Shure Upgrades ShurePlus Motiv App

NILES, ILL.—A new version of Shure’s ShurePlus Motiv mobile recording app is now available for download, per the company’s press release. Version 2.0 comes with a new editing tool, improved user interface, and fluid sound metering, as well as access to a playback window for review or listen to a specific recording.

The app’s new editing tool provides the ability to trim and split tracks, incorporate fades, and place markers on a recording’s timeline for points to return to, playback from or define splint points. The reconfigured interface offers fewer menu selections and pull-down options for easier navigation. And the app’s fluid sound metering indicates clipping by turning the entire metering bar red. With the playback window, app users can play, pause, fast forward, and rewind content, as well as a looping feature for continued review and an option to add artwork or imagery to the recording.

Version 2.0 is now available for free download for iOS devices on the Apple App Store.