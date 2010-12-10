Shure unveils new SE315 earphones

Shure Incorporated is now shipping its new SE315 Sound Isolating Earphone, a single-driver earphone featuring full-range sound and a detachable cable. This earphone joins the SE115, SE425 and SE535 in its Sound Isolating Earphone line, delivering enhanced sound signatures and premium driver technology in small, lightweight, universal-fit earphones.

"Based on the design platform of the SE425 and SE535, the SE315 offers the same advanced features at a lower price point,” said Matt Engstrom, category director for listening products at Shure. “Adding the detachable cable offers innovation outside of sound quality alone. It allows for the integration of other functionality and extends the life of the product through easy cable replacement.”

The SE315’s detachable cable, traditionally a “pro” IEM feature, enables field replacement and includes a wire form fit for snug, over-the-ear wearing. Available with clear or black housing, the new SE315 offers superior sound quality, durability and style for both live performance and personal listening. The speaker system is a single balanced armature driver. This new model comes with a handy carry case and a fit kit of detachable foam and silicon tips to ensure a full, secure seal.