SGT acquires Vivesta

SGT has acquired Vivesta, a Netherlands-located specialist for workflow-based media solutions for TV, VOD, IPTV and mobile TV services. Vivesta’s MediaFlow product line for MAM, playout automation and VOD solutions will continue to evolve and be supported.

The companies’ two product suites are complementary. With a larger and more comprehensive product offering, the combined entity SGT-Vivesta will be able to expand its market reach.

To protect the investment of customers in their products, the two product lines will continue to evolve and to be supported. The combined, optimized linear TV and VOD solutions will enable clients to maximize their revenues from the content.