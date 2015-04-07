SGL to Spotlight Integration with Avid Interplay Web Services at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - At the 2015 NAB Show, SGL will spotlight the recent integration of its content archive and storage management software with Avid Interplay Web Services, giving customers a fully integrated media asset management and archive solution.

This integration also enables partial file restore functionality so operators can easily select and restore elements of a clip directly from the archive in high resolution. Prior to this, partial file restore functionality could only be achieved using the full Avid Interplay/Archive system.

SGL’s support for Avid Interplay Web Services means that customers can use the archive capabilities they currently require, but utilize Avid Interplay/Archive at any future time without the need to re-archive any content.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. SGL will be in booth SL5306. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.