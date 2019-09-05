SES Develops Satellite and OTT Sync for Live Streaming

LUXEMBOURG—SES has revealed a new technology that delivers IP signals to OTT platforms that it has dubbed its Satellite and OTT in Sync. This new technology is designed to synchronize OTT and satellite broadcasts to provide a consistent experience for viewers.

Satellite and OTT in Sync takes the source signal on its way to the satellite and distributes it via IP in tandem with satellite. The system applies low-latency encoding and tuning to the IP stream at the source, which enables it to deliver the content to OTT platforms in sync with the satellite signal, erasing seconds of delay between a traditional TV and OTT broadcasts.

“When a fan is watching an important match on an OTT platform and they hear the crowd at the bar down the street cheering before they even see the goal, the disappointment is palpable,” said Ferdinand Kayser, CEO of SES Video. “Being a hybrid video distributor, SES can process video at the source for both satellite and OTT distribution, helping broadcasters deliver a unique, consistent and satisfying end-user experience.”

SES will demonstrate the new technology at its stand, 1.B51, during IBC 2019.