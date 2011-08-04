Senore inks distribution deal with SoniVision

Sencore has announced it has signed a new reseller agreement with SoniVisión, a major distributor of broadcast equipment to the Costa Rican market.

Based in the capital city of San Jose, SoniVisión will be distributing Sencore's signal monitoring, video delivery and test and measurement products, including the Hamlet line of SDI test instruments, the TXS 3453 transcoder and the MRD 3187B receiver decoder.