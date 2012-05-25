Sencore’s VideoBridge to be highlighted at Telemundo 2012

On display at Telemundo 2012 will be Sencore’s VB120 modular broadcast probe, designed for continuous digital TV monitoring.

System scalability in terms of monitoring capacity, signal formats, and functionality ensures a future-proof solution.

The VB120 gives content providers the ability to measure media services continuously for reliable, around-the-clock confidence monitoring. Also being showcased will be the VB262 monitoring blade, an input option on the VB120 that offers monitoring of QAM signals as found in QAM cable networks as well as DTT signals found in 8VSB networks.

The VB270 monitoring blade is another input option offering monitoring and analysis of QPSK/8PSK signals that are commonly found in DVB-2 and DVB-S2 satellite transponders.