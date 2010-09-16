SENCORE unveils SMD 989 DVB-S2 modulator

SENCORE announced the immediate availability of its new SMD 989 multistream DVB-S2 modulator for video and audio broadcast delivery via satellite DVB-S2.

Packaged in a two-channel, 1RU chassis, the SMD 989 is an efficient, space- and energy-saving device that gives satellite owners the ability to modulate, receive, and measure satellite transmissions.

The SMD 989 delivers one or two independent DVB-S2 modulations with up to six streams in each. The single-rack SMD 989 minimizes transponder usage, saves rack space, reduces cabling and troubleshooting, and lowers the cost of up-front investment. It also requires little to no hands-on operation, enabling users to monitor system and signal status via a Web interface.

The SENCORE SMD 989 DVB-S2 Modulator sustains all modulation formats defined in the DVB-S2 standard, and also accepts transport streams via DVB-ASI or IP inputs using the UDP or RTP protocols.