Sencore Unveils ATSC 3.0 Receiver-Decoders
By Phil Kurz
The ARD 3100 single-channel and ARD 3400 four-channel unit provide for NextGen TV confidence monitoring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—Sencore has announced the ARD 3000 series of ATSC 3.0 receiver-decoders, the latest addition to its portfolio of products.
As terrestrial broadcasters adopt the ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard, they will need to decode their new off-air signals with a professional receiver decoder platform, the company said.
Sencore’s new ARD 3000 series, available as a single-channel (ARD 3100) and four-channel (ARD 3400) 1RU platform, is well-suited for re-encoding and confidence monitoring applications in existing distribution systems, it said.
The ARD 3000 series includes an ATSC 3.0 RF input for receiving a NextGen TV RF signal. It enables users to tune to a single PLP and decode up to four services. Decoded services are output via 4x 3G-SDI for UHD services or 3G/HD/SD-SDI for HD and SD services. Configuring the units is done via an intuitive web GUI or through APIs like Rest and SNMP.
More information is available on the company’s website.
