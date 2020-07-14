Sencore Unveils ATSC 3.0 Receiver-Decoders

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—Sencore has announced the ARD 3000 series of ATSC 3.0 receiver-decoders, the latest addition to its portfolio of products.

As terrestrial broadcasters adopt the ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard, they will need to decode their new off-air signals with a professional receiver decoder platform, the company said.

Sencore’s new ARD 3000 series, available as a single-channel (ARD 3100) and four-channel (ARD 3400) 1RU platform, is well-suited for re-encoding and confidence monitoring applications in existing distribution systems, it said.

The ARD 3000 series includes an ATSC 3.0 RF input for receiving a NextGen TV RF signal. It enables users to tune to a single PLP and decode up to four services. Decoded services are output via 4x 3G-SDI for UHD services or 3G/HD/SD-SDI for HD and SD services. Configuring the units is done via an intuitive web GUI or through APIs like Rest and SNMP.