Sencore to show SD/HD content distribution solutions

At the 2011 NAB Show, Sencore will show its latest technological advances in multichannel audio loudness monitoring, the use of bandwidth-saving DVB-S2 and H.264 open standards in point-to-point distribution links, and new applications for content delivery networks, VOD and improving the quality-of-experience (QoE) for viewers.

On display will be Sencore’s TXS 3453 transcoder, which delivers multiple channels of high-performance, reliable transcoding and transrating in a high-density 1RU chassis. With a configurable engine and multichannel architecture, the TXS 3453 can perform MPEG-2-to-H.264 and H.264-to-MPEG-2 SD and HD transcoding, as well as transrating of MPEG-2 or H.264 (MPEG-4) streams, at a low cost per channel. Key features include ASI and MPEGoIP transport stream inputs and outputs, plus the ability to compress the output to very low bit rates while maintaining high video quality to the end viewer. The TXS 3453 offers up to 16 channels of transcoding or transrating in a 1RU rack-mount platform.

The company also will show its SMD 989 DVB-S2 modulator, packaged in a two-channel 1RU chassis. The device modulates two independent DVB-S2 RF transmissions. The platform is capable of VCM multistream satellite video delivery as well as advanced modulation such as 16APSK and 32APSK, minimizing overall transponder usage and reducing operating expenses. The SMD 989 comes standard with ASI and IP inputs.

Also at the show will be the IRD 3000 series of receivers/decoders for distributing video services on IP, satellite and ASI networks for terrestrial, satellite, cable and IPTV broadcast environments. This line of integrated receiver decoders (IRD) is designed to support SD applications, allowing operations to leverage their existing SD infrastructures while ensuring an easy software upgrade to HD for future expansion. The IRD 3000 family supports satellite, MPEGoIP and ASI inputs, SDI and composite outputs, and comes standard with BISS and DVB-CI-based decryption.