Sencore shows TXS 3453 transcoder

At the 2010 NAB Show, Sencore showed its TXS 3453 real-time, high-performance transcoding platform.

The new TXS 3453 delivers multiple channels of best-in-class transcoding in a reliable, high-density 1RU chassis. A configurable engine and multichannel architecture allow users to perform both SD and HD transcoding and transrating at a competitive cost per channel. Key features include bidirectional video transcoding from MPEG-2 to MPEG-4/H.264 and/or H.264 to MPEG-2 in all common HD or SD formats, as well as ASI and IP transport stream and optional RF interfaces. The TXS 3453 offers up to 16 channels, providing broadcast, cable and satellite operators with the a cost-effective solution for their specific needs.