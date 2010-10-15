Sencore shows monitoring, measurement, analysis tools at HD World 2010

At HD World 2010, within Content and Communications World, Oct. 13-14, Sencore showed a number of products including its SLM 1477 signal level meter, VideoBRIDGE series and TSM 1770 transport stream monitor.

The SLM 1477 signal level meter tests bonded DOCSIS 3.0, providing a pass/fail result that can be sent directly from the meter via coax, LAN port or USB.

The SENCORE VideoBRIDGE family monitors stream-based IP packets for continuous quality assurance of streaming media in a variety of compression schemes, including MPEG-2 and MPEG-4. VideoBRIDGE products include advanced core monitoring systems for national networks, edge-specific and even customer-premises applications.

The TSM 1770 transport stream monitor enables engineers to monitor compressed audio, video and data services on any satellite network. With full support for ASI, SMPTE 310M, 8-VSB, QAM and Ethernet physical inputs, the TSM 1770 reports transport stream status on the physical layer, protocol and audio/video levels.