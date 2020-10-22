Sencore Rolls Out New Receiver Decoder With 10-Slot Chassis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—Sencore has announced the addition of a new model to its line of receiver decoders, the CRD 4900, a 2RU model with a 10-slot chassis.

CRD 4900 works with Sencore’s line of hot-swappable professional receiver-decoder cards, while also offering redundant, hot-swappable power supplies.

The unit features separate, internal 1 Gbps network switch capabilities for both management and MPEG/IP, simplifying installation by reducing the need for external cabling and external IP switch ports, Sencore says. Internal genlock reference distribution also allows full genlock synchronization to all cards in the chassis.