Sencore launches MRD 5800 advanced modular decoder

At the 2012 NAB Show, Sencore launched its MRD 5800, the latest addition to the company's line of receiver decoder solutions.

The MRD 5800 marries support of Hi422P video with up to eight audio services. It receives and decodes both MPEG-2 and H.264 video and audio streams, and then delivers high-quality feeds to downstream equipment in a contribution system or high-end distribution system.

The MRD 5800 is ideal for many types of contribution environments, including large-venue OB productions, satellite trucks and fixed-point contribution, as well as high-end distribution in which tools such as 4:2:2 chroma sampling are in use. It supports today's highest quality contribution video feeds and provides full MPEG-2, H.264, 4:2:0, 4:2:2, 8-bit and 10-bit decoding in a single 1RU system.

In addition, support for up to eight audio PIDs gives operators the flexibility to tackle all of their multilanguage, multichannel and multiformat delivery challenges. The MRD 5800 can also decode and output full HD 1080p60 video, ensuring compatibility with popular video formats in use today and well into the future.