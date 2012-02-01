Sencore introduces VB330

Sencore has announced the availability of a Web-based probe for monitoring and troubleshooting 10GbE IP networks in large cable, IPTV and satellite broadcast chains. With the VB330 probe, operators can view the inner workings of the provider's 10GbE backbone network and proactively correct errors in the IP transmission that could affect the customer's viewing experience.

The VB330 probe can be equipped with up to two 10GB Ethernet inputs, providing the ability to monitor thousands of IP streams in central headends and network architectures. It features a patented, easy-to-use visual interface for measuring and monitoring IP signals throughout the network. The system can be controlled directly via a standard Web browser or by a VideoBRIDGE controller system.