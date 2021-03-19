Sencore DMG 4000 Adds JPEG XS

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—Sencore has announced that its DMG 4000 system is now able to incorporate JPEG XS technology for compression needs.

JPEG XS provides lite compression technology to reduce bandwidth usage. When combined with DMG 4000, the technology can compress SMPTE ST 2110 flows by 10:1 with end-to-end latency of less than a frame. It can also encode or decode 36 flows in 1RU or 72 flows in 2RU. There are also SDI and ST 2110 inputs and outputs to work with any JPEG XS workflow.

Additional features include 10 GB, 40 GB and SDI connectivity to process different types of streams; PTP synchronization for all flows; and APIs for complete control and monitoring.