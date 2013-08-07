SeaWell Networks to demo new multiscreen video delivery solutions at IBC 2013

SeaWell Networks will demonstrate at IBC 2013 in Amsterdam, Sept. 12-17, new products that enable operators to achieve the same levels of control over multiscreen as in legacy (cable and telco) environments and allow them to monetize, manage and optimize their multiscreen services.

Among the company’s new products are:

a new security framework for ensuring and establishing per-session security and identification in multiscreen video delivery;

new advancements in its Spectrum Session Delivery Controller to enhance its session management, ad/alternate content insertion, QoE and real-time reporting capabilities; and

a full ecosystem solution for adaptive bit rate (ABR) targeted ad/alternate content insertion across all major protocols.

See SeaWell Networks at IBC 2013 Stand 14.182.