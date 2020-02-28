SDVI’s Rally Platform Front and Center at 2020 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—The 2020 NAB Show will be a chance for SDVI to spotlight the latest updates to its SDVI Rally platform, a could-native media supply chain system.

With SDVI’s Rally Gateway technology, the company plans to demonstrate the integration of Accurate Video. This new technology provides comprehensive browse and edit capabilities within a browser interface. Users can navigate time-based metadata and select multiple audio and caption tracks for preview, play or review as they perform review and approval, QC, compliance and simple edit operations.

Rally’s media supply chain management platform has also added enhanced visualization of the supply chain for better visibility into current state, history and diagnostics while also improving usability, says SDVI.

SDVI will also share some recent good news that they received. First, SDVI was certified by AICPA for SOC-2 compliance, meeting its standards for SaaS companies’ data security policies and procedures, with expectations that it will receive SOC-2 Type 2 certification in August 2020. In addition, SDVI received a 2019 Technology and Engineering Emmy Award—shared with Discovery, Fox NE&O, Amazon Web Services and Evertz—for its work on public, cloud-based media supply chain for content ingest, management and delivery.

SDVI will reside at booth SU11707 during the 2020 NAB Show, running from April 18-22 in Las Vegas.