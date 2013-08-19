Screen Subtitling Systems Demos Advances at IBC 2013

At IBC 2013, Screen Subtitling Systems will be showing advancements in their subtitle transmission system PolistreamBLACK at IBC. They will be demonstrating its new 4K and OTT subtitling and SecondScreen triggering capabilities.



The Polistream BLACK system from Screen uses DVB Bitmaps at sub-pixel level to generate high quality subtitles and the decoder technology can produce them in 4K.



In contrast, many standard web-video players use a simple timed-text file for OTT subtitling. According to Screen, these solutions rely on this timed-text file being interpreted by the video player and as a result the appearance of the subtitles can differ between players and devices, with positioning being particularly inconsistent. This means that the subtitle-author cannot ever be sure as to how the subtitles will appear in font, style or position.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Screen will be at stand 1.C49.



www.screensystems.tv