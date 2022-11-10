Sanus Releases New 8K and 4K HDMI Cables

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.—Sanus, a leading provider of mounts and accessories for TVs and smart devices, has added 8K and 4K HDMI cables to its lineup.

The Sanus 8K Ultra High Speed and 4K Premium High Speed HDMI cables, which are now shipping, provide a throughput for home theater audio and video in a single-cable solution. Offering an ideal way to connect devices such as streaming boxes, Blu-ray players, and gaming consoles to HDMI-enabled displays and projectors, the cable options include 8K, 4K, and in-wall-rated versions to fit any project, the company said.

"The Sanus mission is to create premium products that allow customers to get the most out of their audio and video technology. This includes providing them with everything they need to complete their TV or projector install, whether that's a mount, stand, furniture, or cabling," said Garrett Humphrey, product marketing content specialist at Legrand | AV. "Our new 8K and 4K HDMI cables are superior, feature rich, rugged, and help complete the one-stop-shopping AV experience."

Sanus' new 2.1 8K Ultra High Speed HDMI cables support 8K at 60Hz and 4K at 120Hz, providing the fastest refresh rates and highest resolution, while the 2.0 4K Premium High Speed HDMI cables transmit 4K at 60Hz.

Both the 8K and 4K HDMI cables feature low EMI cable design and shielding to prevent interference with other signals, Dolby Atmos to take surround sound to the next level by delivering a true 3D audio experience, gold-plated connectors for the highest level of signal conductivity resisting corrosion, sure-grip connectors, a cotton-braided jacket that protects the cable and maintains flexibility, and cable ties to secure the cable to a TV mount or other components.

The 8K cables also boast an enhanced audio return channel (eARC) that supports high bitrate audio formats — including DTS-HD Master Audio, DTS:X, Dolby TrueHD, and Dolby Atmos — and variable refresh rate (VRR), delivering fast video frames and fluid video by preventing display lags, judder, and tearing, Sanus reported.

The HDMI cables come in a variety of lengths. Both are available in 3.28 feet (1 meter), 6.56 feet (2 meter), 9.84 feet (3 meter), and in-wall-rated 13.12 feet (4 meter) lengths. Additionally, the 4K cables are available in in-wall-rated lengths of 16.40 feet (5 meters) and 22.96 feet (7 meters).

More information on Sanus' entire family of 8K and 4K HDMI cables is available at www.sanus.com/en_UM/products/accessories/#cables (opens in new tab).